The results of the Sikkim State Lotteries of the Dear Donner Saturday weekly lottery of today, August 9, will be declared shortly. Lottery players who purchased tickets for Sikkim's Dear Donner Saturday weekly lottery can watch the results here as the winners' names are announced. It is worth noting that lotteries are legal in 13 states nationwide, including Sikkim, where the Dear Donner Saturday weekly lottery is being played today. In addition to the Dear Donner lottery, Sikkim State Lotteries hosts a variety of lotteries such as Dear Comet, Dear Blitzen, Dear Vixen and Dear Dasher, among others. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 09, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Live Streaming of Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Lottery Here

