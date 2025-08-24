The Sikkim State Lotteries will soon announce the Dear Vixen Sunday weekly lottery results of today, August 24. Those taking part in today's Sikkim lottery can check the Dear Vixen Sunday results and winning numbers below. Lottery players who purchased tickets for the Dear Vixen Sunday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here, as the winners' names will be declared shortly. It is worth noting that the Dear Vixen Sunday weekly lottery results will be announced from Gangtok. The first prize winner of Sikkim's Dear Vixen Sunday lottery will receive INR 1 crore. Stay tuned to know the results and winning numbers of Sunday's lucky draw.

Sikkim State Lottery Result Live Streaming

