Amruta Fadnavis Says She Cycles for Short Trips Inspired by PM Narendra Modi’s Fuel Conservation Call (Watch Video)
Amruta Fadnavis said she has started cycling for all work within a 5 to 7 km radius from her home after being inspired by Narendra Modi’s appeal for fuel conservation. Sharing the update on X, she called it a small but meaningful step towards saving petrol and diesel while embracing a healthier lifestyle.
Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, said she has started using a bicycle for all work within a 5 to 7 km radius from her home, inspired by Narendra Modi’s call for fuel conservation. In a post on X where she can be seen cycling, she described it as a small personal step towards saving petrol and diesel while also adopting a healthier lifestyle. She added that meaningful change often begins with simple choices, encouraging sustainable habits through everyday actions. 'Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan': BJP Launches Nationwide Campaign for Fuel Conservation and Simpler Lifestyle Following PM Narendra Modi’s Appeal.
Inspired by PM Modi, Amruta Fadnavis Cycles for Daily Commutes to Save Fuel and Stay Fit
Inspired by PM Narendra Modi ji’s call for fuel conservation, I have started using a bicycle for all work within a 5-7 km radius from my home. It is a small personal step towards saving petrol and diesel, while also embracing a healthier lifestyle. Sometimes, meaningful change… pic.twitter.com/4PuwCZqwhZ
— AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) May 27, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 06:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).