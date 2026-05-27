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Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, said she has started using a bicycle for all work within a 5 to 7 km radius from her home, inspired by Narendra Modi’s call for fuel conservation. In a post on X where she can be seen cycling, she described it as a small personal step towards saving petrol and diesel while also adopting a healthier lifestyle. She added that meaningful change often begins with simple choices, encouraging sustainable habits through everyday actions. 'Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan': BJP Launches Nationwide Campaign for Fuel Conservation and Simpler Lifestyle Following PM Narendra Modi’s Appeal.

Inspired by PM Modi, Amruta Fadnavis Cycles for Daily Commutes to Save Fuel and Stay Fit

Inspired by PM Narendra Modi ji’s call for fuel conservation, I have started using a bicycle for all work within a 5-7 km radius from my home. It is a small personal step towards saving petrol and diesel, while also embracing a healthier lifestyle. Sometimes, meaningful change… pic.twitter.com/4PuwCZqwhZ — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) May 27, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Amruta Fadnavis). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 06:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).