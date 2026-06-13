MSRTC Bus Roof Peels Off Mid-Route, Viral Video Shows Driver Trying To Fix Loose Metal Sheet

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A video showing the roof of an MSRTC bus partially peeling off during a journey has gone viral on social media, raising concerns about passenger safety and vehicle maintenance. The footage shows a metal sheet from the bus roof coming loose and flapping in the wind. After stopping the bus, the driver is seen attempting to secure the detached sheet to prevent further damage. The clip sparked widespread criticism online, with many questioning the condition of Maharashtra's state-run bus fleet. The incident has renewed scrutiny of MSRTC's aging vehicles and maintenance practices, with commuters demanding immediate action to ensure safer travel for passengers across the state. Mumbai: After Kurla BEST Bus Accident, Videos Go Viral of Wet-Lease Bus Drivers Buying Alcohol. Viral Video Shows MSRTC Driver Fixing Broken Bus Roof on Roadside View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paw@r_💸  (@akshaypawar_001) Maharashtra’s first government bus with a sunroof. pic.twitter.com/detljl5wUS — Facts (@BefittingFacts) June 12, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).