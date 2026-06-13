MSRTC Bus Roof Peels Off Mid-Route, Viral Video Shows Driver Trying To Fix Loose Metal Sheet
A startling video showing the poor condition of an MSRTC bus has gone viral on social media, triggering concerns over passenger safety. The footage captures a metal sheet from the bus roof coming loose while the vehicle was in motion. After stopping the bus, the driver is seen attempting to pull the detached roof sheet back into place to prevent further damage.
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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).