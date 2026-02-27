Arvind Kejriwal Breaks Down After Court Gives Him Clean Chit in Delhi Excise Policy Case, Says ‘Truth Wins’ (Watch Video)

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AAP national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal broke down after being discharged in the Delhi Excise Policy case by the Rouse Avenue Court. Addressing the media, Kejriwal said the BJP had accused AAP leaders of corruption for years, but the court dismissed all charges and discharged all the accused. “We have faith in the Indian judicial system, and I thank the judge very much for doing justice to us,” he said, calling the verdict a victory for truth. Kejriwal alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah conspired against AAP, leading to the arrest of five senior leaders, including a sitting chief minister. He maintained that he was branded corrupt across television channels but insisted he had “only earned honesty.” Kejriwal said the court’s decision vindicated him, Manish Sisodia and the party. Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Cleared by Delhi Court in Alleged Liquor Policy ‘Scam’ (Watch Video).

Arvind Kejriwal Breaks Down After Court Relief

Delhi: AAP national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal breaks down after being discharged in the Delhi Excise Policy case by the Rouse Avenue Court. He says, "The BJP was accusing us. Today, the court dismissed all charges and discharged all the accused. We… pic.twitter.com/RgPTQ1smv4 — IANS (@ians_india) February 27, 2026

VIDEO | AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) breaks down as he addresses media after appearing before Rouse Avenue Court over the Delhi Excise Policy case. He says, "For the past few years, the way BJP has been accusing us in the Delhi excise policy case, today… pic.twitter.com/jtREb0JyVi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 27, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2026 12:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).