The centre on Sunday appointed Arvind Panagariya, former Niti Aayog vice-chairman, as head of the 16th Finance Commission. He served as first vice-chairman of the government of India think-tank NITI Aayog between January 2015 and August 2017.He is a former Chief Economist of the Asian Development Bank. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan by the President of India in 2012 for his contributions in the field of economics and Public Policy. Finance Ministry Looking at Ways To Reduce Overall Level of Government Debt, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Arvind Panagariya Appointed Finance Commission Head

Dr Arvind Panagariya, former Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog appointed as Chairman, Finance Commission pic.twitter.com/CuI5MtaMPk — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)