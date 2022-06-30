AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel on Wednesday slammed the Uddhav Thackeray-led cabinet's decision to rename Aurangabad city as Sambhaji Nagar, and said that you are setting a great example of "cheap politics". Jaleel further said that " History can't be changed. As they (MVA government) began losing power they took this decision."

Check Tweet:

As they began losing power they took this decision...I want to tell Uddhav Ji that history can't be changed, can change names...You're setting a great example of cheap politics. Only people can decide which name of Aurangabad will stay:Imtiaz Jaleel,AIMIM MP from Aurangabad(29.6) pic.twitter.com/nKVHgdxNM5 — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

