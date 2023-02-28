The father of a Bihar soldier Jai Kishore Singh who died fighting Chinese troops during the Galwan Valley standoff in 2020 was allegedly thrashed and arrested by the police over a dispute linked to the soldier’s memorial. He has also been charged with the SC/ST act. Police said they arrested Singh after his neighbour, Harinath Ram, who owns land next to the memorial, filed an FIR on February 23 alleging the structure had been built without any government permission. Galwan Valley Clash: China Suffered Higher Losses Than Reported, Says Australian Newspaper.

Galwan Martyred Soldier’s Father Arrested:

