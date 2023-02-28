The father of a Bihar soldier Jai Kishore Singh who died fighting Chinese troops during the Galwan Valley standoff in 2020 was allegedly thrashed and arrested by the police over a dispute linked to the soldier’s memorial. He has also been charged with the SC/ST act. Police said they arrested Singh after his neighbour, Harinath Ram, who owns land next to the memorial, filed an FIR on February 23 alleging the structure had been built without any government permission. Galwan Valley Clash: China Suffered Higher Losses Than Reported, Says Australian Newspaper.

Galwan Martyred Soldier’s Father Arrested:

#CORRECTION | Bihar | Family members of Jai Kishore Singh, who lost his life in the 2020* Galwan Valley clash, allege that Singh's father was thrashed and later arrested by police for building a memorial for his son on govt land in Vaishali's Jandaha. https://t.co/pjeDLCR7ZI pic.twitter.com/QyunOez92t — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2023

Bihar | DSP ma'am had visited and told us to remove the statue within 15 days. Later police station in charge came to our home and arrested my father and also beat him. I am also an armed forces personnel: Brother of Jai Kishore Singh pic.twitter.com/VQN0Rgx7sy — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2023

Vaishali | On Jan 23, a case was registered under SC/ST Act over a statue being erected on the land of Hari Nath Ram & on govt land in Jandaha. Later, walls bordering the statue were built. Landowner's rights being violated due to illegal encroachment: SDPO Mahua pic.twitter.com/WuZsSnIMz6 — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2023

