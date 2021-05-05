'Corona Curfew' Extended in Dehradun, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar Till May 10

'Corona curfew' has been extended till May 10 in the districts of Dehradun, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand, says state government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021

