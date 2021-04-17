In another incident of medical apathy in Chhattisgarh, a COVID-19 victim’s body was ferried on a tractor. Mithlesh Chaudhary, CMO, Rajnandgaon said that the Nagar Panchayat CMO has been informed regarding the victim's body. He said that arrangements are being done for cremation and it may have happened in a hurry that the body was sent in another vehicle.

