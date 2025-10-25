Heavy rains lashed several parts of Chennai on Saturday, October 25, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts the formation of a cyclonic system over the Bay of Bengal, potentially named Montha. An orange alert indicates heavy rainfall, reaching up to 20 cm, expected on October 27. According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea led to the formation of a low-pressure area around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. “This system is likely to move in a west-northwest direction and intensify further over the next 48 hours,” the statement said. Under its influence, heavy rainfall is likely over Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, and Puducherry districts on Saturday.

Chennai Rains

VIDEO | Chennai: Heavy rain lashes areas around Pallavaram Radial Road.#ChennaiRains #TamilNaduWeather (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/H2zbS6Js2A — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 25, 2025

