A shocking video has gone viral from Greater Noida showing a traffic policeman being dragged on the bonnet of a speeding car for nearly 500 meters on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. The incident occurred at the Sector P-3 roundabout (Gol Chakkar) when traffic constable Gurmeet Chaudhary signalled a suspicious car to stop. Instead of halting, the driver accelerated toward the officer, forcing him to jump onto the bonnet to save his life. The driver eventually slowed down to drop off the officer before fleeing the scene; however, police confirmed that the vehicle had been traced, and three teams have been deployed to arrest the accused. Noida Techie Yuvraj Mehta Death Case: Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against Lotus Green Builder Nirmal Singh.

Greater Noida Hit-and-Drag

संदर्भित प्रकरण में थाना बीटा-2 पर अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है। पुलिस टीम गठित है। संबंधित कार/चालक को ट्रेस कर लिया गया है। आवश्यक विधिक कार्रवाई की जा रही है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) January 28, 2026

