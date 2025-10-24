A massive fire broke out at the Essar Company’s bulk terminal near Khambhaliya in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka on Friday, October 24. The blaze reportedly started on a conveyor belt at Junction No. 8, sending thick smoke billowing across the area. Five fire brigade vehicles were deployed, and crews brought the flames under control after several hours of effort. The conveyor system sustained significant damage. Fire at ISRO Building: Blaze Erupts at ISRO’s IT Server Building in Ahmedabad, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Fire Erupts at Essar Company in Gujarat

VIDEO | Dwarka, Gujarat: Fire breaks out at Essar Company near Khambhalia earlier today. Further details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos –https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ey0vtp6E1e — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

