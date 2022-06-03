This year Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Diwas 2022 falls on June 3 it marks the 416th martyrdom day of the 5th Sikh Guru Arjan Dev Ji. The Sikh community marks the occasion by installing Chabeel to serve cool drinks and sweets to the people. Guru Arjan laid the Foundation of the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar. Sikh community in India and abroad observing the Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Diwas Today.

Check Politician's Messages on Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Diwas:

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh messages people "On the occasion of the martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev Ji, I salute you". "Let us set our guidelines according to the true purpose of the holy martyrdom given by Guru Sahib Ji and vow never to back down for fighting for truth and uprooting lies, injustice etc".

ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਅਰਜਨ ਦੇਵ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਸ਼ਹੀਦੀ ਪੁਰਬ ਮੌਕੇ ਆਪ ਜੀ ਨੂੰ ਕੋਟਾਨਿ ਕੋਟਿ ਪ੍ਰਣਾਮ। ਆਓ, ਗੁਰੂ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਜੀ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਪਾਵਨ ਸ਼ਹਾਦਤ ਦੇ ਅਸਲ ਮਨੋਰਥ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ ਆਪਣੀਆਂ ਜੀਵਨ ਸੇਧਾਂ ਨਿਰਧਾਰਤ ਕਰੀਏ ਅਤੇ ਸੱਚ ਦੀ ਖ਼ਾਤਰ ਸੰਘਰਸ਼ਸ਼ੀਲ ਰਹਿਣ ਤੇ ਝੂਠ, ਅਨਿਆਂ ਆਦਿ ਦੀ ਜੜ੍ਹ ਪੁੱਟਣ ਲਈ ਕਦੇ ਵੀ ਪਿੱਛੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਹਟਣ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਣ ਕਰੀਏ। pic.twitter.com/OG9vZhb5UU — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 3, 2022

"Memories from the year 2019: Blessed to bow my head at the place where Dhan Dhan Sahib Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji attained martyrdom". "The foundation of this Gurdwara Sahib at this pious place was laid by Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji", said BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa in a tweet.

Memories from year 2019: Blessed to bow my head at the place where Dhan Dhan Sahib Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji attained martyrdom. The foundation of this Gurdwara Sahib at this pious place was laid by Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji pic.twitter.com/GZilSNOJ3O — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 3, 2022

"On the day of martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev Ji, the lord of martyrs, Kotan-Koti Naman at the feet of Guru". "Let us take inspiration from the lives of the Satgurus who laid the foundation of the tradition of martyrdom in the Sikh community and reiterate our commitment to fight for human rights", said Harsimrat Kaur Badal in a tweet.

