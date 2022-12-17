Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has increased CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) prices in the Delhi-NCR with effect from Saturday, December 17. CNG will now cost Rs 79.56 per kg in Delhi while the reatail price will be Rs.82.12 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad . In Gurugram , CNG will cost Rs.87.89 per kg. Oil Ministry Should Cut Excise Duty on CNG Till Natural Gas Is Included in One-Nation-One-Tax GST Regime: Kirit Parikh Committee

Check Tweet:

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) increases CNG prices with effect from today. CNG now cost Rs 79.56 per kg in Delhi while Rs.82.12 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad. Rs.87.89 per kg in Gurugram. — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)