A major accident on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway near Dudu late Tuesday night led to a massive fire after a truck carrying LPG cylinders collided with a chemical tanker. The impact triggered multiple explosions as gas cylinders burst, scattering debris several meters away. Flames and loud blasts were visible from kilometres away, creating panic in the area. Jaipur Collector Jitendra Kumar Soni confirmed that one person died in the incident, while two to three others, including the tanker driver, sustained injuries. Police, fire brigades, and emergency teams rushed to the site to control the blaze. Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa visited the spot and assured that the situation was under control. Traffic movement on the highway was temporarily halted. West Bengal Road Accident: 4 Dead, 3 Injured After Car Plunges Into 50-Foot-Deep Ditch in Kalimpong.

Jaipur-Ajmer Highway Crash: LPG Truck, Tanker Collision Triggers Explosions

Rajasthan | One person died in the accident between a parked truck loaded with gas cylinders and a chemical tanker in Dudu on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway: Jaipur Collector Jitendra Kumar Soni. https://t.co/St6YfTI3qQ — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2025

