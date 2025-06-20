A tragic accident at Sayaji Raje Water Park in Akluj in Maharashtra's Solapur claimed the life of a well-known businessman and left four others injured after a ride collapsed on Thursday, June 19. The incident occurred when a swing-like adventure ride suddenly gave way, fatally injuring Tushar Dhumal, a prominent LIC businessman from Bhigwan. Dhumal was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries before receiving treatment. Among the injured, one person reportedly sustained a fractured neck, while two others suffered minor injuries. Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the collapse, including whether the ride had undergone recent maintenance or repairs. Maharashtra: Woman Dies After ‘Choking on Piece of Chicken’ at Palghar Resort; Police Await Autopsy Report.

Joyride Turns Into Nightmare at Solapur’s Sayajiraje Park

