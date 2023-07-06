An FIR has been lodged against BJP MLA Sharanu Salgar and eight others for allegedly threatening and abusing a complainant and their family during Bakrid celebrations in Basavakalyan, Karnataka. The complainant reported that Salgar and his associates confronted them, objecting to animal slaughter at their residence and making disparaging remarks about their community. The FIR has been registered under various sections of the IPC, including those related to criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint, and intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace. Tomato Stolen in Karnataka: Thieves Decamp With 50–60 Bags of Tomatoes Worth Rs 2.5 Lakh From Farm in Hassan; Case Registered.

Complaint Filed Against BJP MLA Sharanu Salgar and Eight Others

FIR has been registered against nine people including #BJP Mla of #Basavakalyan Sharanu Salgar for threatening complainant Mehraj and his family during Bakrid. The complainant says Salgar along with 10 other people came to his house and started threatening and abusing them (1/2) pic.twitter.com/3kySiZ5s5g — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) July 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)