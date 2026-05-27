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Leopard Enters Residential Area in Maharashtra’s Amravati, Rescued After Hours (Watch Video)

A nine-to ten-month-old leopard cub strayed into the densely populated Rampuri Camp residential area in Maharashtra's Amravati on Tuesday, triggering panic among local residents. The juvenile big cat was first spotted sheltering inside a local godown before it moved into an adjacent commercial shop.

Published: May 27, 2026 07:43 AM IST
Leopard Enters Residential Area in Maharashtra’s Amravati, Rescued After Hours (Watch Video)
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A nine-to ten-month-old leopard cub strayed into the densely populated Rampuri Camp residential area in Maharashtra's Amravati on Tuesday, triggering panic among local residents. The juvenile big cat was first spotted sheltering inside a local godown before it moved into an adjacent commercial shop. The animal was safely rescued following a coordinated multi-agency operation that lasted nearly three to four hours. A specialized emergency team consisting of forest officials, local police, and the Amravati Municipal Corporation staff successfully tranquilized and secured the cub. The animal was later shifted to the Wadali forest department facility for medical examination.

Leopard Strays Into Crowded Rampuri Camp

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