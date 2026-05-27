Leopard Enters Residential Area in Maharashtra’s Amravati, Rescued After Hours (Watch Video)

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A nine-to ten-month-old leopard cub strayed into the densely populated Rampuri Camp residential area in Maharashtra's Amravati on Tuesday, triggering panic among local residents. The juvenile big cat was first spotted sheltering inside a local godown before it moved into an adjacent commercial shop. The animal was safely rescued following a coordinated multi-agency operation that lasted nearly three to four hours. A specialized emergency team consisting of forest officials, local police, and the Amravati Municipal Corporation staff successfully tranquilized and secured the cub. The animal was later shifted to the Wadali forest department facility for medical examination.

Leopard Strays Into Crowded Rampuri Camp

#WATCH | A nine-to ten-month-old leopard entered the residential Rampuri Camp area in Maharashtra's Amravati. It was rescued after two to three hours by a rescue team comprising the police and the Amravati Municipal Corporation staff. (26.05) pic.twitter.com/Zty5CEFlTC — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 07:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).