A video of Congress MLA Lakshman Singh is going viral on social media. In the video, Congress leader Lakshman Singh can be seen singing 'Kesariya Tera Ishq' song from the movie Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, as he asks people to vote for him. According to reports, the incident took place in Mahdya Pradesh when Singh was seeking votes for the election to urban bodies. He was supported by his nephew Jayawardhan, who also sang the song along wish him. Lakshman Singh also recalled how his brother Lakshman Singh danced on the same song during Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)