Mumbai police have made another arrest in Sanjay Raut threat case. On Thursday, the police apprehended Mayur Shinde in connection with the matter. He is the fifth accused to be arrested in death threat case. Four other accused - Rizwan Ansari, Shahid Ansari, Akash Patel and Munna - were arrested earlier. "Mayur Shinde has been sent to Police custody till 19th June. He belongs to a political party, other accused had placed the threat calls at his behest," said Mumbai Police.

Mayur Shinde Arrested:

Sanjay Raut threat case | One more accused - Mayur Shinde - arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with the matter. Four other accused - Rizwan Ansari, Shahid Ansari, Akash Patel and Munna - were arrested earlier. Mayur Shinde has been sent to Police custody till 19th June. He… — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)