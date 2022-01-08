Mumbai witnessed light rainfall and drizzle along with a cloudy sky on Saturday morning. According to the seven-day forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky till January 11. The Mumbaikars, however, have a love-hate relationship with the rains, they flooded Twitter with memes, jokes, and even information and tips.

Check Tweet:

Check Out This Tweet:

This User Shared Video of Mumbai Rains:

'Here We Go Again':

And here we go again, almost a third time this year #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/ehp6AnkKNF — me aL (@oneallwyn) January 7, 2022

Actress Dia Mirza Tweeted:

Rains have arrived today to clean up our polluted air. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/UOxZ1dumuz — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 8, 2022

