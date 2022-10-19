Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, October 19 congratulated Mallikarjun Kharge for winning Congress Presidential race. PM Modi said "My best wishes to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji for his new responsibility as President of Congress". "May he have a fruitful tenure ahead". Kharge, the first non-Gandhi president in over two decades, was declared winner after he garnered 7,897 votes against his rival Shashi Tharoor who could secure only 1,072.

View PM's Tweet Below:

My best wishes to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji for his new responsibility as President of @INCIndia. May he have a fruitful tenure ahead. @kharge — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2022

