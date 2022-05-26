PM Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the National Education Policy gives special importance to promoting Indian languages. "Due to NEP, technical and medical courses can be done in local languages. This will benefit youngsters from Tamil Nadu," PM Modi said.

Check tweet:

National Education Policy gives special importance to promoting Indian languages. Due to NEP, technical and medical courses can be done in local languages. This will benefit youngsters from Tamil Nadu: PM Narendra Modi in Chennai pic.twitter.com/oKKZkzkmT1 — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)