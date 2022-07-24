Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday, July 24 congratulated Olympic champion, Neeraj Chopra, for winning a silver medal at World Athletics Championships 2022.

"Congratulations to champion Neeraj Chopra on winning Silver in the javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships". "Subedar Neeraj Chopra is truly the pride of the nation and the army", said AP CM in a tweet.

Chopra scripted history as he became only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Championships 2022 by clinching silver in the javelin throw final in Eugene.

Congratulations to champion @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning Silver in javelin throw at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships. Subedar Neeraj Chopra is truly the pride of the nation and the army 🇮🇳 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) July 24, 2022

