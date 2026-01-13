New Delhi, January 13: In a significant step toward de-escalating recent trade friction, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a "positive" phone conversation on Tuesday to discuss the future of bilateral economic ties. U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor confirmed the exchange, noting that the two leaders focused on three primary pillars: ongoing trade negotiations, critical minerals, and a planned high-level meeting set for next month. The discussion comes as both nations attempt to resolve disputes over tariffs and energy imports. Central to the dialogue is the "Pax Silica" initiative, a U.S.-led strategic effort to secure semiconductor supply chains. Ambassador Gor recently announced that India will be invited to join the group as a full member in February. Who Is Sergio Gor? US Ambassador Reaches India as Trade Deal Talks With Washington Set to Resume.

Ambassador Gor Confirms Bilateral Meeting Scheduled for February

A quick update: @SecRubio Just concluded a positive call with @DrSJaishankar. They discussed next steps regarding our bilateral trade negotiations, critical minerals and a possible meeting next month. pic.twitter.com/wg3qlF8AuC — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) January 13, 2026

