Kushinagar, October 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh. The inauguration will be marked by landing of inaugural flight at the Kushinagar International Airport from Colombo carrying Sri Lankan delegation of over 100 Buddhist monks and dignitaries, including a 12-member holy relic entourage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Kushinagar International Airport. pic.twitter.com/jpwujBQNNK — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)