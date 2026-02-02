During the high-stakes Budget Session in the Lok Sabha today, February 2, 2026, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi paused his fiery address for a brief, composed moment that quickly caught the attention of both the House and social media. Amid a heated debate over the Union Budget 2026-27 and a sharp confrontation with the treasury benches regarding national security and the Ladakh standoff, Gandhi took a deliberate sip of water, a calm gesture that stood in stark contrast to the surrounding ruckus. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The moment occurred just as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah intervened to object to his references to an unpublished memoir by a former Army Chief Mukund Naravane. Lok Sabha Budget Session 2026: Fierce Government-Opposition Showdown Over Rahul Gandhi’s Mention of Ex-Army Chief Mukund Naravane’s Unpublished Memoir.

LoP Rahul Gandhi Takes a Sip Amid Debate in Lok Sabha

