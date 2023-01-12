The land subsidence in Joshimath has become emblematic of a geological disaster that has affected upcoming wedding ceremonies in the sinking Himalayan town. Families having upcoming weddings are in trouble after being told to vacate the house due to the Joshimath crisis. Sharing her pain, Jyoti, a would-be bride, said that "It's every girl's dream to get 'vidaai' from her maternal home. Seeing present situation, I don't think my 'doli' will go from my house." Joshimath Land Subsidence: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Announces Rs 45 Crore Rehabilitation Package.

Uttarakhand | Family having upcoming wedding ceremony in trouble after being told to vacate house due to Joshimath crisis It's every girl's dream to get 'vidaai' from her maternal home.Seeing present situation, I don't think my 'doli' will go from my house:Jyoti, would-be bride pic.twitter.com/BFsfGfiikH — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 12, 2023

