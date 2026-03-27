A shocking road accident in Varanasi was captured on CCTV, showing a speeding car ramming into pedestrians. The incident occurred late at night near Sajan Tiraha under the Sigra Police Station area. According to reports, four people were injured in the crash, with two in critical condition. Police rushed to the spot after receiving information and admitted the injured to a nearby hospital. Authorities have registered a case based on victims’ complaints and are actively searching for the driver using CCTV footage. The incident has raised fresh concerns over reckless driving and road safety in the city. Srikakulam Accident Caught on Camera: Mother and Son Killed As Speeding Bike Rams Into Stationary Truck, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Accident in Varanasi Caught on Camera

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