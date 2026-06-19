Varanasi Fire: High Alert After Massive Blaze Breaks Out at Plastic Pipe Warehouse Near CNG Pump (Watch Video)

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A massive fire broke out on Friday at a plastic pipe warehouse in the Phoolpur area of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, triggering an immediate emergency response. The incident has caused high alert due to the warehouse’s close proximity to an active CNG refueling station. Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations are currently underway to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading toward the fuel pump. Local authorities have cordoned off the area as a precautionary measure. No casualties have been reported so far, and further details regarding the cause of the fire are awaited. Morena Train Tragedy: False Fire Rumour Triggers Panic, 4 Killed After Passengers Jump From Moving Train (Watch Video).

Massive Blaze Breaks Out at Plastic Pipe Warehouse In Varanasi

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out at a plastic pipe warehouse near a CNG pump in Phoolpur, Varanasi. Firefighting operations underway. More details are awaited. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/KRk3uo22zm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 19, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 11:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).