Aam Aadmi Party ( AAP ) minister and MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam has stoked a massive controversy for taking part in a programme in Delhi in which around 10,000 Hindus embraced Buddhism on October 5, 2022. Notably, the Cabinet minister in Arvind Kejriwal-led government was seen taking oath with other attendees of the event, saying that they would not perform puja of any Hindu Gods after getting converted. Gautam in his defence said that this event was organised by Bhartiya Boddh Samaj and it has nothing to do with politics. As a minister, I respect all religions but follow Buddhism. The BJP has launched a vociferous attack on the AAP minister and demanded the party leadership to remove him from the Cabinet and take strict action against him. AAP Govt in Delhi Under Threat? Several MLAs Remain Untraceable Ahead of Meeting at CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Residence

चलो बुद्ध की ओर मिशन जय भीम बुलाता है। आज "मिशन जय भीम" के तत्वाधान में अशोका विजयदशमी पर डॉ०अंबेडकर भवन रानी झांसी रोड पर 10,000 से ज्यादा बुद्धिजीवियों ने तथागत गौतम बुद्ध के धम्म में घर वापसी कर जाति विहीन व छुआछूत मुक्त भारत बनाने की शपथ ली। नमो बुद्धाय, जय भीम! pic.twitter.com/sKtxzVRYJt — Rajendra Pal Gautam (@AdvRajendraPal) October 5, 2022

भाजपा देश द्रोही है। अगर मेरी आस्था बौद्ध धर्म में है तो उससे किसी को क्या दिक़्कत है? भाजपा को शिकायत करनी है तो वह करें। भारत का संविधान हमें किसी भी धर्म को मानने की आज़ादी देता है। भाजपा की ज़मीन खिसक रही है और वह आम आदमी पार्टी से डरती है: दिल्ली के मंत्री राजेंद्र पाल गौतम pic.twitter.com/UFB02UGKxE — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 7, 2022

