A fake doctor who was selling illegal abortion drugs in Faridabad gave a slip to health department officials and managed to escape from the scene. Officials of Gurugram health department had arrived at the scene to arrest the man after receiving information that he was running an illegal clinic under the name of Chandsi Clinic for past 15 years and selling prohibited abortion drugs to people. But, the doctor managed to get away from the health department team and ran away from the scene. Police officials and health department are hunting for the absconding doctor. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Miscreants Snatch Rs 80,000 Gold Chain From Woman’s Neck in Kharghar (Watch Video).

Fake Doctor Escapes Arrest:

