An E-rickshaw full of firecrackers caught fire leading to a stampede during Jagannath Yatra in Greater Noida. This is a major accident that has taken place in Dadri town. Several people were badly injured when firecrackers were burst during the Jagannath Yatra on GT Road in the city. A video of the incident shows a tempo filled with firecrackers catching fire. When the procession was passing through the road, a cracker fell in a tempo filled with fireworks. After the incident, there was a stampede in the Jagannath Yatra. Injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Uttar Pradesh: Youths Perform Stunt With Firecrackers in Moving Car in Meerut, Video Goes Viral.

