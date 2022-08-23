'If Rahul Gandhi does not become the party president, it will be a disappointment for the Congressmen across the country. He should understand the sentiments of Congress workers and accept this post,' Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said in Jaipur. The stipulated time frame for the Congress President Elections has started and the party is expected to elect a new president by mid-September.

Check Tweet:

