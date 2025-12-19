On Thursday, December 18, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to continue to prevail during early hours/morning hours over Uttar Pradesh, Haryana between December 19-21, over Punjab, Uttarakhand and Bihar on December 19 and 20 and dense fog thereafter for subsequent two to three days. The weather agency also said that cold day expected at a few places with severe cold day at isolated pockets is very likely to prevail over Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next two days. On the other hand, the weather forecasting service Windy has predicted no rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru for today, December 19. Similarly, no rainfall warning has been issued for Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla for Friday.

Mumbai Weather Today, December 19

Delhi Weather Today, December 19

Chennai Weather Today, December 19

Bengaluru Weather Today, December 19

Hyderabad Weather Today, December 19

Kolkata Weather Today, December 19

Shimla Weather Today, December 19

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