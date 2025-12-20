On Friday, December 19, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said dense to very dense fog conditions during night/morning hours are very likely to continue over Punjab till morning hours of December 20. The weather agency also said that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh and Bihar till the morning hours of December 21. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has predicted no rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru for today, December 30. Similarly, no rainfall warning has been issued for Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla for Saturday. Bihar Weather Forecast: Severe Cold Wave Grips State As IMD Issues Alert for 27 Districts Including Begusarai and Madhubani.

Mumbai Weather Today, December 20

Delhi Weather Today, December 20

Chennai Weather Today, December 20

Bengaluru Weather Today, December 20

Hyderabad Weather Today, December 20

Kolkata Weather Today, December 20

Shimla Weather Today, December 20

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Windy), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

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