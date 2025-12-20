On Friday, December 19, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said dense to very dense fog conditions during night/morning hours are very likely to continue over Punjab till morning hours of December 20. The weather agency also said that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh and Bihar till the morning hours of December 21. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has predicted no rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru for today, December 30. Similarly, no rainfall warning has been issued for Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla for Saturday. Bihar Weather Forecast: Severe Cold Wave Grips State As IMD Issues Alert for 27 Districts Including Begusarai and Madhubani.
Mumbai Weather Today, December 20
Delhi Weather Today, December 20
Chennai Weather Today, December 20
Bengaluru Weather Today, December 20
Hyderabad Weather Today, December 20
Kolkata Weather Today, December 20
Shimla Weather Today, December 20
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)