Saniya Iyappan is popularly known for her works in Malayalam Cinema. This gorgeous Mollywood beauty often shares jaw-dropping videos and photos on Instagram and her latest post has set internet on fire. The Lucifer fame actress shared a video that shows her in a sexy outfit. Saniya has raised eyebrows in a metallic gold dress with thigh-high slit and plunging neckline. She has not just flaunted her fit and fab bod, but even put her cleavage on display. Saniya accessorised her outfit with matching sling bag, subtle yet chic makeup and neatly done hairdo, stud earrings and strutted stylishly in stilettoes. Saniya Iyappan Raises The Temperature in Sheer Black Dress, View Pics From Her Vacay in Maldives!

Saniya Iyappan In A Sexy Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebound (@drinkrebound)

