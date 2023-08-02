A couple in Philipinnes got married despite the church being flooded due to Typhoon Doksuri. The incident took place at the Barasoain Church in Malolos. The wedding guests could be seen wading through the floodwater wearing gumboots. The couple got married despite the massive flood hitting the region. The viral video shows the bride walking down the aisle in her white wedding gown while the floor of the church is flooded with water. Philippine Bride Walks Down the Flooded Church Aisle: Video Goes Viral.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)