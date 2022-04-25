A text message with a website link claiming that the Government of India is offering free laptops for all students across the country is going viral on social media. However, citizens must note that this news is fake and bogus. According to the PIB Fact Check team, the link that is been circulated online is fake. "The government is not running any such scheme," it said in a tweet.

Check tweet:

A text message with a website link is circulating with a claim that the Government of India is offering free laptops for all students. #PIBFactCheck: ▶️The circulated link is #Fake. ▶️The government is not running any such scheme. pic.twitter.com/OkYDOY8ns5 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 25, 2022

