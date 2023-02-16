A CCTV footage of a pride of lions roaming freely on a street in Gujarat is making rounds on the Internet. This viral video will give you goosebumps. The incident occurred in Rampara village, which comes under Rajula tehsil of Amreli district in Gujarat. Around eight lions can be seen roaming the streets at night. The CCTV clip has shocked the residents. Gujarat: Lion, Lioness Drown to Death After Falling Into Open Well in Gir Forest Region in Amreli; Carcasses Pulled Out.

Pride of Lions on Streets in Amreli District

Pride of lions roam on streets of Amreli village in Gujarat, create panic among people pic.twitter.com/IB8LAWG9A6 — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) February 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)