A horrifying video has surfaced on social media which shows a headless snake biting its own body. In the video, the snake is seen with its head completely detached from its body. The body continues to move and it brushes its own missing head. The head then gets triggered and goes into defense mode. It is seen opening its mouth and biting its own body while not even attached. And the body appears to recoil at the bite. Black Water Snake Bites Man Twice as He Keeps Picking Up the Angry Serpent; Viral Video Will Leave You Terrified.

Headless Snake Bites Own Body

Headless snake bites its own body pic.twitter.com/IwrRbU0HI9 — Oddly horrifying (@OddlyHorrifying) May 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)