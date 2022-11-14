Monday again? Yes, it's the most terrible day of the week, and one can never mock the day enough. Everything seems so hard on Mondays! The traffic and e-mail notifications after a pleasant and relaxing weekend are hard to tackle. A set of funny Monday meme collections can be your excellent remedy for the Monday blues. If your coffee didn't wake you up today, check out these handpicked Monday mornings funny memes, jokes, puns and comical pictures shared by netizens that will quickly get you through the workday. Monday Motivation Images & Messages: Twitterverse Shares Inspirational Quotes & Good Morning Wishes To Start the Week With Positivity.
Wake Us Up When Monday Ends, Please!
Monday mornings... pic.twitter.com/7gKDm06WuQ
— Tony Vidler 🇺🇦 (@TonyVidler) November 13, 2022
Why Monday, Again?
Monday mornings ... pic.twitter.com/qyT9m5FHtt
— 𝕊𝕜𝕖𝕝𝕖𝕥𝕠𝕟𝕂𝕖𝕪³ (@Key3Skeleton) November 7, 2022
When You Snoozed Off Your Alarm For the 10th Time
monday mornings 😣 pic.twitter.com/yzghpX3xTK
— SPORADIC INTROVERT (@prouD_miNion) November 14, 2022
This Hurts More Than Breakup
My Monday mornings be like 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/oStyqtfLmD
— Ogyam🎸 (@khobbysbeatz) November 9, 2022
Say What?
Monday mornings are here😭 !! pic.twitter.com/NAqXkFRjcb
— Kusum (@putsyou2sleep) November 7, 2022
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)