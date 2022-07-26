Horse-breeding heiress and influencer Savannah Daisley is pleading the court to release her after she was accused of allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old four times in one day! The 45-year-old glamourous heiress who runs a successful detox business claims she should be freed from prison as her mental health is deteriorating, and she is also losing millions of dollars! However, the court is not planning to go easy on the Instagram influencer who reportedly had unlawful, aggravated sexual intercourse with a teenager four times in 24 hours on May 19, 2021.

Glamorous Sydney entrepreneur Savannah Daisley tried to "influence" a 14-year-old boy who she allegedly had sex with into silence. https://t.co/5zd5OCGstf via @newscomauHQ — lauren ferri (@lauren_ferri) July 25, 2022

