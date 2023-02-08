After a war of words was witnessed on Twitter because some users felt disrespected by Mumbai residents calling them “Tu” instead of “Aap”, memes have flooded Twitter with people explaining the Marathi root of the practice and others joining in the rant of feeling disrespected by counting instances when the “tu” used in a conversation made them feel awkward. Whichever side of the debate you might be on, social media users have taken over by expressing their feelings through hilarious memes. Some have even experimented by replacing the “tu” in Bollywood dialogues with “aap”. Now that you’re familiar with the “Tu vs Aap” debate, sit back and enjoy these memes that are being shared on Twitter. Happy Valentine's Week 2023 Funny Memes & Jokes: Share Hilarious Posts and Puns As You Devour a Huge Tub of Nutella Single at Home During the Love Week.

Never engage with Bombay people in Hindi. You could be complete strangers and they’ll still feel free to address you with a ‘Tu’. Unacceptable behaviour. — PratPanc (@PratPanc) February 5, 2023

North indians hate Sonu Nigam. pic.twitter.com/TLtTZhAj8V — Riha Umar Khalid 🇮🇳 (@gundekibhabhi) February 7, 2023

north indians when atif aslam sings tu jaane na instead of aap jaane na pic.twitter.com/PEzJAL6O0c — gordon (@gordonramashray) February 7, 2023

Non Mumbaikars when they hear the song "Tu Tu Tu Tu Tu Tara" on Spotify. #mumbai pic.twitter.com/ZjC4pYz7tz — Jitendra (@hydbadshah) February 8, 2023

Whoever gets offended by Mumbaikars calling them #Tu, here’s what Baburao has to say to you… pic.twitter.com/5Ly9dU5q2Z — Ankit Nanavati (@ankitnanavati) February 8, 2023

Kiran when her stalker said 'Tu hai meri Kiran' instead of 'Aap ho meri Kiran' pic.twitter.com/mU09G6FN5h — Quasi mota (@thecaoticdjay) February 7, 2023

