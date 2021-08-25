The world is still reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic and wearing masks, maintaining social distance and using hand sanitizers have become a new norm. However, there are many who avoid wearing masks and this viral video is a gentle reminder to those who intentionally do not wear a mask. In this video, a monkey is seen wearing a mask and walking around the road. Check this video and learn from the cute monkey!

Watch: Monkey Roaming Around Wearing a Mask

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)