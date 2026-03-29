Renowned sports broadcaster Jatin Sapru has dismissed social media speculation suggesting he is parting ways with his IPL 2026 broadcasting partners. The veteran commentator, a staple of the tournament’s Hindi coverage, addressed the rubbish rumours as the 19th edition of the league commenced. Taking to X, Sapru refuted viral claims that he would quit following this season to launch a private business. "So sorry to break it to these ‘sources’, Cricket and good vibes are the only two things I deal in," he stated, reassuring fans of his long-term commitment. Speculation intensified after Sapru’s name was initially absent from certain promotional materials. Harbhajan Singh Loses Cool After Being Criticised for His Hindi Commentary During IPL 2026.

Jatin Sapru Rubbishes Rumours

DISCARDED. What business ?? 😂 So sorry to break it to these “sources” , Cricket and good vibes are the only two things I deal in :) https://t.co/88JTtOczpG — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) March 29, 2026

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