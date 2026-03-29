Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has responded sharply to social media users who mocked his Hindi commentary during the opening weekend of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). The veteran cricketer, who is part of the official broadcasting panel for the tournament’s 19th edition, issued a series of rebukes after trolls targeted his Hindi commentary in particular following the season opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The criticism escalated when several users compared the Hindi broadcast unfavourably to international English-language commentators, claiming the latter provided superior tactical insights. Singh broke his silence, responding directly to several aggressive posts. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate: RCB Head Standings After Win in Opener.

Harbhajan Singh Hits Out

हाथी चले बाज़ार । कुत्ते भोंके हज़ार । चल निकल यहाँ से Tomy . Not Homie 🤮 https://t.co/Wa2Nw16EAM — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 29, 2026

Harbhajan Singh Reacts To Troller

Inme se ek ko papa chun le 😂😂😂 https://t.co/UtMvrWmiao — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 29, 2026

No Non-Sense Reaction From Harbhajan Singh

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