Gujarat Titans registered their sixth victory in Indian Premier League 2023, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets on Saturday, April 29. The defending champions dished out a good bowling performance as they restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to just 179/7 despite a 39-ball 81 from Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Chasing 180 to win, Gujarat Titans did lose Wriddhiman Saha early, but a partnership between Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill steadied the ship. It seemed that KKR were making their way back in the match but Vijay Shankar and David Miller saw the team through. Shankar also slammed his second fifty against KKR this season. Nitish Rana, Rashid Khan Make Their 100th IPL Appearances During KKR vs GT IPL 2023 Match.

Gujarat Titans Beat Kolkata Knight Riders

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)