Raichur Instead of Raipur! Murali Kartik’s Goofs-up at Toss in IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Goes Viral (Watch Video)

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Former Indian spinner and current commentator Murali Kartik became the subject of social media discussion after a humorous slip of the tongue during the toss for the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2026. While introducing the match at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Kartik mistakenly referred to the host city, Raipur, as "Raichur," a city located in the South Indian state of Karnataka. The error occurred as Kartik stood alongside captains Suryakumar Yadav and Mitchell Santner to conduct the official toss. The veteran broadcaster’s verbal mix-up was immediately spotted by viewers, with clips of the moment circulating rapidly across various digital platforms. Viral Video Claims Hardik Pandya, Murali Karthik Engage in Heated Conversation Ahead of IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2026.

Viral Moment in Raipur

Raichur? How he still able to continue as a commentator? pic.twitter.com/hGLoWVzMjA — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) January 23, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2026 11:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).